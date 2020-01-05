x
Skip Navigation

CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8 | cbs8.com

local

Mayor Faulconer asks San Diegans to continue to be responsible at the beach this weekend

Keep it classy, San Diego. Don't be like Orange County.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Mayor Kevin L. Faulconer on Friday thanked San Diegans for staying strong in the face of COVID-19 health regulations and encourage them to keep it up ahead of warm weather forecasted for the weekend.

The Mayor was joined by City of San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit and Parks and Recreation Department Director Andy Field to remind San Diegans of what City resources are now open as physical distancing and face covering mandates continue to be in effect.

BEACHES 

On the sand: 

  • Run and walk 
  • No stopping, sitting, lying down  

In the Oceans you can: 

  • Swim 
  • Surf 
  • Paddleboard 
  • And Kayak  

In the Bays you can: 

  • Paddleboard 
  • Kayak 
  • Boating
  • NO swimming.  

NEIGHBORHOOD PARKS 

For a full list of OPEN parks, go to: www.sandiego.gov/coronavirus 

Parks are OPEN for passive use.  

  • Walking 
  • Jogging 
  • Hiking 
  • Sitting with your family 

Parking lots remain CLOSED. 

GOLF COURSES

On Friday, City of San Diego golf courses reopened with physical distancing and face covering mandates.

RELATED: Coronavirus in San Diego and California: Latest updates and news

RELATED: San Diego County residents required to wear face coverings in public starting May 1

RELATED: Carlsbad parks, trails, beach and golf course to open