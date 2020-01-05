Mayor Faulconer asks San Diegans to continue to be responsible at the beach this weekend

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Mayor Kevin L. Faulconer on Friday thanked San Diegans for staying strong in the face of COVID-19 health regulations and encourage them to keep it up ahead of warm weather forecasted for the weekend.
The Mayor was joined by City of San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit and Parks and Recreation Department Director Andy Field to remind San Diegans of what City resources are now open as physical distancing and face covering mandates continue to be in effect.
BEACHES
On the sand:
- Run and walk
- No stopping, sitting, lying down
In the Oceans you can:
- Swim
- Surf
- Paddleboard
- And Kayak
In the Bays you can:
- Paddleboard
- Kayak
- Boating
- NO swimming.
NEIGHBORHOOD PARKS
For a full list of OPEN parks, go to: www.sandiego.gov/coronavirus
Parks are OPEN for passive use.
- Walking
- Jogging
- Hiking
- Sitting with your family
Parking lots remain CLOSED.
GOLF COURSES
On Friday, City of San Diego golf courses reopened with physical distancing and face covering mandates.