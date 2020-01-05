Mayor Faulconer asks San Diegans to continue to be responsible at the beach this weekend

Keep it classy, San Diego. Don't be like Orange County.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Mayor Kevin L. Faulconer on Friday thanked San Diegans for staying strong in the face of COVID-19 health regulations and encourage them to keep it up ahead of warm weather forecasted for the weekend.

The Mayor was joined by City of San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit and Parks and Recreation Department Director Andy Field to remind San Diegans of what City resources are now open as physical distancing and face covering mandates continue to be in effect.

BEACHES

On the sand:

Run and walk

No stopping, sitting, lying down

In the Oceans you can:

Swim

Surf

Paddleboard

And Kayak

In the Bays you can:

Paddleboard

Kayak

Boating

NO swimming.

NEIGHBORHOOD PARKS

For a full list of OPEN parks, go to: www.sandiego.gov/coronavirus

Parks are OPEN for passive use.

Walking

Jogging

Hiking

Sitting with your family

Parking lots remain CLOSED.

GOLF COURSES