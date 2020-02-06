Mayor Faulconer, Chief Nisleit provide public safety update

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Mayor Kevin L. Faulconer and Police Chief David Nisleit on Tuesday provided updates on SDPD’s efforts to facilitate peaceful protests and encourage San Diegans to participate in emergency public meetings this week to discuss potential policy changes and bolster police-community relations.
The emergency meetings include:
- The Citizens Advisory Board on Police/Community Relations – 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 3. For more information, go to sandiego.gov/CAB.
- The Community Review Board on Police Practices – 6 p.m. Thursday, June 4. For more information, go to sandiego.gov/communityreviewboard.
In addition to these timely updates, Mayor Faulconer was joined by Betsy Brennan, President and CEO of the Downtown San Diego Partnership, to discuss the ongoing cleanup efforts.