Watch Live: Mayor Faulconer comments on halting carotid restraint, announces additional COVID-19 reopening timelines

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Following the news that more than a dozen law enforcement agencies have joined the San Diego Police Department in stopping the use of the carotid restraint technique, Mayor Kevin L. Faulconer will provide an update Thursday on protests in San Diego in response to the tragic death of George Floyd.

Mayor Faulconer will provide timelines to re-open the following:

East and West Mission Bay Park

Fiesta island

Piers and boardwalks

Balboa Park Central Mesa

Additionally, Mayor Faulconer will remind the public that the last of three virtual community meetings he called for this week will be held Thursday night.