Mayor Faulconer, Councilmember Montgomery announce proposal to help small businesses

SAN DIEGO — Mayor Kevin Faulconer will hold a news conference along with City Councilwoman Monica Montgomery announcing a proposal that would reallocate $700,000 to the city of San Diego's Small Business Relief Fund in order to help businesses in historically underserved communities.

According to the city, the funding would aid recovery efforts through specialized outreach, technical assistance and direct grants to hundreds of business owners.

The San Diego City Council will vote on the proposal to reallocate the funds in early August.