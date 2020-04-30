Mayor Faulconer gives update on stay-at-home order, beach access amid COVID-19

Mayor Faulconer will state how San Diegans can continue to stay safe by staying home.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Mayor Kevin L. Faulconer on Thursday was joined Thursday by City of San Diego public safety officials to provide critical updates on public access to beaches and provide an update to the mandates issued in the March 16 Executive Order.

San Diego County health officials reported 132 new positive cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths this afternoon, raising the totals to 3,564 cases and 124 deaths.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered beaches in Orange County to close until further notice. Newsom made the announcement Thursday, days after tens of thousands of people in Orange County packed beaches during a sunny weekend. Newsom said he hopes the order won't last very long.

But he said he felt he had to do it to protect public health. A memo to the state's police chiefs on Wednesday indicated Newsom planned to close all beaches in the state. But Thursday, Newsom said the order only applied to beaches in Orange County.