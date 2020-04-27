Mayor Faulconer, Port District, police, lifeguards give report on first day of limited beach re-openings

"You stayed classy San Diego," said Mayor Faulconer.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Mayor Kevin L. Faulconer on Monday was joined by the police chief, lifeguard division chief and Randa Coniglio, President and CEO of the Port of San Diego, to discuss the first day of limited coastal access.

The Mayor’s message to all San Diegans remains clear: “The state of California’s stay-at-home order is still in effect. These areas can remain open only if San Diegans continue to follow public health and safety rules.”

The mayor and Chief James Gartland, Lifeguard Division, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, said Monday started with a lot of surfers, some beaches were crowded, but as the day went on, crowds thinned out.

People kept to running and jogging along the shoreline, or being in the water.

"You stayed classy San Diego," said Mayor Faulconer.

The mayor said the real test will come this weekend. He warned against overcrowding. Faulconer asked the public to corporate and not to become complacent.

"Let's not go backwards. Let's not give up our gains," he said.

Randa Coniglio, President and CEO, Port of San Diego said recreational fishing is only allowed from a kayak, for now.

Chief James Gartland, Lifeguard Division, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department praised the beach and surfing community.

Chief Gartland said seven water rescues were conducted on Monday - reminding the public that beaches will be staffed with lifeguards.

PUBLIC HEALTH RULES :

Physical distancing must be followed in accordance with state, regional and local orders to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Face coverings are strongly encouraged. Starting on May 1, face coverings will be required by the County of San Diego when within 6 feet of a non-household member.

COASTAL RULES :

CLOSED:

Boardwalks

Piers

Parking lots

Fiesta Island

NOT PERMITTED ANYWHERE:

Gatherings

Non-physical distancing activities

Boating

LIMITED RE-OPENINGS:

Beaches/shorelines:

ONLY walking and running

NO stopping, sitting or lying down

Oceans:

ONLY swimming, surfing, and single-person paddle boarding and kayaking

Bays: