Mayor Faulconer provides updates on public safety, city budget, continued reopening efforts

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Mayor Kevin L. Faulconer on Monday provided an update on new parts of the economy and community that can safely reopen, the City budget, and public safety.
Mayor Faulconer proposed a balanced budget in April focused on providing essential services amid the COVID-19 pandemic and holding the line on spending through targeted department reductions.
A flurry of re-openings are on tap in San Diego County this week, including today's opening of day camps, campgrounds, RV parks and outdoor recreation such as sport and charter fishing expeditions
The openings came as public health officials reported 143 new COVID-19 cases in the county, raising the countywide total to 8,619.
