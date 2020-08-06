Mayor Faulconer provides updates on public safety, city budget, continued reopening efforts

Reopenings came as public health officials reported 143 new COVID-19 cases in the county, raising the countywide total to 8,619.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Mayor Kevin L. Faulconer on Monday provided an update on new parts of the economy and community that can safely reopen, the City budget, and public safety.

Mayor Faulconer proposed a balanced budget in April focused on providing essential services amid the COVID-19 pandemic and holding the line on spending through targeted department reductions.