Mayor Faulconer signing order to allow worship and workouts in city parks

The order allows gyms and houses of worship to use City of San Diego park space for safe outdoor operations.

SAN DIEGO — As the region waits for clarity on when it is coming off the state’s COVID-19 watchlist and seeks guidance on how falling off the list will affect existing bans on local activities, Mayor Kevin Faulconer is moving is signing multiple executive orders to help San Diegans.

On Tuesday, Mayor Faulconer along with City Councilmember Chris Cate announced executive action that aims to helps gym and religious institutions in the city. The order allows those particular businesses to use City of San Diego park space for safe outdoor operations.

Mayor Faulconer has issued two previous executive orders – one for restaurants and one for fitness businesses, religious institutions, and personal care services such as hair and nail salons and barbershops – that authorized businesses and organizations to expand operations outdoors in places like parking lots. Both orders were later cemented and expanded upon by City Council votes.