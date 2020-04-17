SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Mayor Kevin L. Faulconer and County Supervisor and Board Chairman Greg Cox on Friday announced the creation of an advisory group charged with preparing the region for economic reactivation and recovery.

The group is being created in partnership with the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce and the San Diego Regional Economic Development Corporation to provide guidance on how to phase-in a reopening of San Diego’s economy, following guidance from public health officials.

The group will develop recommendations from a variety of industries and provide them to the City and County for review and implementation.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, more than 660,000 Californians filed for unemployment, down from the previous two weeks at about 1 million unemployment claims each.



In the workforce partnership data, restaurant and bar employees and hospitality employees are by far the hardest hit, with 15,845 and 14,104 jobs lost in those industries, respectively.



Retail jobs have dropped by more than 5,000, and arts, entertainment and recreation jobs are down more than 4,400.

RELATED: San Diego County coronavirus death toll reaches 70

RELATED: Governor Newsom announces task force to develop strategy for reopening California

RELATED: San Diego Comic-Con International is canceled for 2020



