Mayor Faulconer to San Diegans: 'stay classy' and follow safe reopening rules over Memorial Day weekend

California was the first in the nation to issue such a statewide mandate, and it was among the last to loosen restrictions.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Mayor Kevin L. Faulconer was joined on Friday by San Diego Police Department Chief David Nisleit, San Diego Fire-Rescue Lifeguard Division Chief James Gartland, and Imam Wali Fardan to remind San Diegans of the importance of complying with physical distancing, face covering, and other public health rules to continue to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Let’s support local workers and restaurants not only by giving them our business, but by following public health rules that keep all of us safe,” Mayor Faulconer said.

Millions of Californians are heading into the Memorial Day weekend with both excitement and anxiety after restrictions to control the spread of coronavirus were eased across much of the state.

More than 40 counties have been allowed to move beyond takeout service and curbside shopping in the most drastic scaling back of the stay-at-home orders since the governor issued them in mid-March.

