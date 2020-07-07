Mayor Faulconer to sign executive order to allow restaurants to expand service outdoors

Outdoor/patio dining today is still permitted until 10 p.m., but patrons must leave the premises by 11 p.m. Also, pickup, delivery and drive-thru can still occur.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Indoor dining at restaurants, bars, breweries and wineries will close July 7 for at least three weeks, after the County remained on the state’s Monitoring List for three consecutive days due to the region’s high number of COVID-19 cases.

Outdoor/patio dining today is still permitted until 10 p.m., but patrons must leave the premises by 11 p.m. Also, pickup, delivery and drive-thru can still occur.

In an effort to help the San Diego restaurant industry, Mayor Kevin Faulconer on Tuesday will sign an emergency executive order that will waive regulatory requirements to help restaurants expand their service outdoors.

It's a move that would keep restaurants in business while increasing physical distance between employees and customers.

Statement from Mayor Faulconer:

"The City is finalizing a new ordinance for Council approval that will cut fees and streamline permits to make it easier for businesses to operate outdoors. Given that the state’s new shutdown order has an immediate impact on local businesses, on Tuesday I’ll be signing an emergency Executive Order that will waive regulatory requirements and help restaurants expand their service outdoors, increasing physical distance between employees and customers.”

Prior to the mayor's announcement, the Hillcrest Businesses Association had expressed its disappointment with the City of San Diego lengthy process of processing outdoor dining permits and waiving fees.

