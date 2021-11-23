Mayor Gloria to announce $6M in city COVID-19 relief grants awarded to San Diego small businesses

More than 1,000 small businesses were awarded grants of $5,000.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Continuing his efforts to support small businesses in their recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Todd Gloria will announce Tuesday that his grant program in partnership with The San Diego Foundation has provided $6 million to small businesses in the City of San Diego.

More than 1,000 small businesses were awarded grants of $5,000. This financial assistance is part of Mayor Gloria’s “Back to Work SD” budget in which $10 million was allocated for small business and non-profit grants.

The San Diego Foundation provided an additional $2 million to support local nonprofit organizations and increased the total program funding to $12 million.

Local partners including the Central San Diego Black Chamber of Commerce, Asian Business Association of San Diego, San Diego County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and San Diego & Imperial Small Business Development Center helped connect these funds to local businesses.