Mayor Gloria launches new 'Bridge to Home' program to address affordable housing

Nearly 200 of the homes would be reserved for people experiencing homelessness, including 35 for those who struggle with severe mental illness.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Monday marks a new push to address San Diego’s affordable housing crisis. Mayor Todd Gloria will be joined by City Council President Sean Elo-Rivera, City Councilmember Vivian Moreno and others to highlight the “Bridge to Home” initiative. It's a new city program that will help create more affordable housing throughout San Diego.

Mayor Gloria said seven projects totaling 662 apartments, proposed for San Ysidro, Downtown, East Village, City Heights and Rancho Bernardo, have been selected for funding.

"These communities offer the possibility of growing smart with new homes near transit that will connect residents to job centers across our region, Mayor Gloria said during his 2022 State of the City address. We are legally and morally obligated to plan to add more than 100,000 new homes during the next eight years, and folks, we are getting it done."

Administered by the City of San Diego’s Economic Development Department, “Bridge to Home” provides gap financing assistance to builders of affordable housing, drawing its funding from the city’s Low and Moderate Income Housing Asset Fund, the federal Community Development Block Grant program and the state’s Permanent Local Housing Allocation program, which was created through Senate Bill 2, authored by Senate President pro Tem Toni G. Atkins in 2017.