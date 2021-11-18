Mayor Gloria leads walking tour of 'Balboa Park Renaissance'

The iconic area is home to the zoo, museums, and other venues. News 8 got to take a tour with Mayor Gloria Thursday to check out the changes.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Mayor was joined by City Council President pro Tem Stephen Whitburn and other civic leaders Thursday for “Balboa Park Renaissance” – a walking tour of projects that are enhancing and improving Balboa Park.

The iconic area is home to the zoo, museums, and other venues. News 8 got to take a tour with Mayor Gloria Thursday to check out the changes to more than a dozen improvement projects creating excitement in San Diego’s crown jewel.

Mayor Gloria kicked off the tour in the Palisades, surrounded by the San Diego Municipal Gym, the San Diego Air and Space Museum and the San Diego Automotive Museum. From there, the tour stopped briefly at House of Pacific Relations (international cottages), Mingei International Museum and the Lily Pond fronting the Botanical Building. The tour ended near the new Moreton Bay Fig Tree viewing platform.

The mayor said his goal to improve public spaces for residents and visitors.

"For many of you who have been here on the weekends, you see a beehive of activity with people enjoying this space and, of course, it is our hope over a period of time that those visitors will start migrating into the Air and Space Museum and the Automotive Museum and the soon to open Comic-Con Museum," the mayor said.