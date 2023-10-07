Mayor Gloria mourns sister city mayor killed in Hamas attack

Mayor Gloria expressed sorrow over the death of Ofir Liebstein, the mayor of Shar'ar Hanegev, San Diego's sister city in Israel.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria expressed sorrow today over the death of Ofir Liebstein, the mayor of Shar'ar Hanegev, San Diego's sister city in Israel, after news of Liebstein's death in the Hamas attack.

"This morning I learned of the death of Mayor Ofir Liebstein. He led Shar'ar Hanegev in southern Israel and was killed defending his community. San Diego is a sister city of Shar'ar Hanegev and there are deep connections between our two cities," Gloria posted on X.

Gloria shared further posts, along with photos of Liebstein's visit to San Diego in 2021, and Gloria's subsequent visit to Shar'ar Hanegev.

"Ofir was a friend and the news of his death is absolutely heartbreaking. I offer San Diego's deepest condolences to his family and the people of the community he loved so much and served so well," the mayor

continued. ``My condolences extend to all of the innocent civilians killed in the terrorist attacks by Hamas. San Diego stands with Israel,'' Gloria concluded.

Hamas -- a Palestinian Sunni-Islamic fundamentalist group founded in 1987 that disputes Israel's right to territory -- launched the attack early Saturday morning, firing thousands of rockets into Israeli towns from the Gaza Strip and also sending in ground forces.

Israel said at least 70 of its citizens were killed and hundreds wounded, and un unknown number of Israeli soldiers and civilians were captured and taken to Gaza as hostages.

The attack came on the 50th anniversary of the so-called ``Yom Kippur War,'' in which Israel was attacked by a coalition of Arab states.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told his nation, ``We are at war'' in a televised address.

President Joe Biden issued a statement of support for Israel, and many elected leaders throughout California condemned the attack.

``Today, I spoke with @IsraeliPM about the appalling Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel. I offered our support and reiterated my unwavering commitment to Israel's security,'' Biden posted on X. ``@FLOTUS and I express

our heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost loved ones.''

Representatives Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.), Brad Schneider (D-Ill.), Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.), Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), Jake Auchincloss (D-Mass.), Suzanne Bonamici (D-Ore.), Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.), Lois Frankel (D-Fla.), Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.), Sara Jacobs (D-Calif.), Mike Levin (D-Calif.), Kathy Manning (D-N.C.), Dean Phillips (D-Minn.), Kim Schrier (D-Wash.), Brad Sherman (D-Calif.), Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.), Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.), and Susan Wild (D-Pa.) issued the following joint statement:

"We are united in standing with and supporting our ally Israel as it responds to terrorist attacks from Gaza. Hamas has declared war on Israel and her people. Our alliance with Israel is unbreakable; our commitment to Israel’s security is ironclad. We extend our condolences to the families of all those killed, our hopes for recovery for the many hundreds wounded, and pray for the safe and immediate return of all hostages taken. We support Israel’s right to defend itself—to protect its people and communities—and will do all we can to ensure Israel has the ability and capacity to restore and maintain its security and the safety of all its citizens."

Congressman Darrell Issa issued the following in a statement:

“Israel is at war. Our ally is today the victim of a deadly and unprovoked terror attack from Hamas that has claimed dozens of innocent lives within its homeland. As throughout its 75 year history, another battle within Israel’s borders is now joined. America will stand with its friend, ally, and partner in every way and see Israel through another fight for its survival. Israel — the democracy of the Middle East — must win. Hamas — a cancer of the Middle East — must lose."