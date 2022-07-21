Mayor Gloria to open new homeless shelter for women in downtown San Diego

It's called Rachel's Promise, the downtown shelter will serve up to 40 women with medical needs.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — As part of his consistent and continued efforts to create more shelter beds to get people experiencing homelessness off the streets, Mayor Todd Gloria on Thursday announced the opening of the city's newest shelter.

Rachel's Promise is a collaborative effort between the City's Homelessness Strategies and Solutions Department and the San Diego Housing Commission. It is operated under contract with the Housing Commission by the Catholic Charities Diocese of San Diego.

One of the shelter’s first residents spoke with CBS 8 after losing her home, she said she used to sleep on the ground in Balboa Park and she wants other women to know there are ways to get off the streets.

“There are so many women out there and I just feel so much for them and I’ve even told them to go see what Rachel’s about, but some ladies like to stay on the streets for some odd reason and it's really sad,” said Karen Sing.

On Thursday, the Mayor was joined by Cardinal-designate Robert W. McElroy of the Catholic Diocese, along with City Councilmembers Stephen Whitburn and Dr. Jennifer Campbell.

This new shelter builds on Mayor Gloria's expansion of shelter capacity in San Diego by 25% since taking office.

Residents will begin to move in early next week.