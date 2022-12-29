'It's simple': Mayor Gloria's Street Preservation Ordinance proposal for San Diego

The ordinance governs rules utilities must follow when digging into the streets to upgrade their equipment and services.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria highlighted a proposed major update to the city's Street Preservation Ordinance at a news conference Thursday.

The ordinance governs rules utilities must follow when digging into the streets to upgrade their equipment and services. The proposed changes are intended to ensure that utilities, city crews and contractors excavating streets are held to a high standard of complete and timely repairs, according to an aide to Gloria.

"Let's not dig up our roads twice or three times, let's get it right the first time and when utilities are doing work on public streets, they bare the responsibility of getting the road back to good condition, so the concept is simple -- if you break it, you must fix it," Gloria said.

The proposed update to the Street Preservation Ordinance was unanimously endorsed by the San Diego City Council's Active Transportation and Infrastructure Committee in November.

It is expected to be considered by the full council in February.