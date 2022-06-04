MCAS Miramar Air Show returns in 2022 after 2-year pause due to COVID-19

The theme of this year's air show is "Marines: Fight, Evolve, Win."

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The Marine Corps Air Station Miramar invite the San Diego community and aviation enthusiasts to the 2022 MCAS Miramar Air Show, which is scheduled to run from Sept. 23-25 after being canceled over the last two years due to COVID-19.

The theme of this year's air show is "Marines: Fight, Evolve, Win." It's a part of the "technical innovations the service is undertaking to remain

the 21st century's force in readiness," Marine Corps Air Station Miramar officials said.

"It's been almost three years since MCAS Miramar was able to open its doors

to our neighbors and share in our love of aviation, and I am extremely

excited to be able to do so once again. We are proud to call America's

Finest City home and bring back one of the world's most anticipated aviation

exhibitions," said Bedell.

Base officials said the full schedule will be released in the coming weeks, but guests can look forward to seeing the Marine Corps' F-35B demonstration, the unique Marine Air-Ground Task Force demonstration, the Air Force's F-22 Raptor demonstration team, Aaron Fitzgerald flying the Red Bull Helicopter, a 5G Technology Expo... and of course, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels.

The air show is free to the public. For ticket information and COVID-19 protocols, click here.