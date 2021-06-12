'So, about the other night': MCAS Miramar behind #SanDiegoBoom

The Marine Corps Air Station Miramar released a statement on their Twitter page Saturday, explaining the loud boom heard throughout San Diego County on June 8.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Good news, it's not aliens!

On Saturday morning, the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar released the following statement on their Twitter page, explaining the sonic boom heard throughout San Diego on Tuesday night, June 8.

"So, about the other night...#SanDiegoBoom," tweeted MCAS Miramar on Saturday morning after releasing the statement.

According to MCAS Miramar statement, they believe the cause was due to aircraft training occurring in the W-291 range, approximately 30 miles southwest of San Diego over the Pacific Ocean.

Apparently, two units departed from MCAS Miramar and were conducting simulated air-to-air combat training.

"There are many different factors that would cause a sonic boom to travel large distances from its source," said in MCAS Miramar's press release. "Variations in temperature and humidity can create atmospheric conditions that can cause sound waves to travel further than at other times."

Social media lit up Tuesday night with reports of an earthquake-like shaking and loud noise all around San Diego County. The U.S. Geological Survey reported no earthquake activity in the area at the time - around 8:20 p.m. - with the latest shaking reported in our region at 5:37 p.m. in southeast Riverside.

People from South Bay to East County to North County San Diego and from Tijuana to Temecula felt and heard something.

So, the mystery has been solved and now we know what caused the #SanDiegoBoom.