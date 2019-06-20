SAN DIEGO — Military and civilian firefighters will set, monitor and extinguish several brush-clearing controlled burns on Thursday in the eastern reaches of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, according to USMC officials.

The prescribed fires are slated to take place between 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., the base's communications office reported.

On Friday, further controlled burns are scheduled on the airfield of the northern San Diego Marine Corps installation.

Though flames and smoke may be visible in surrounding areas during the operations, no public visibility restrictions are expected, base officials advised.