MCRD appoints new mascot, to boost morale and help recruitment

Private Bruno Hochmuth is a five-month-old English Bulldog who now serves as the mascot for the Marine Corps Recruit Depot.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — The newest member of the United States Marine Corps is furry and has four legs.

Private Bruno Hochmuth is a five-month-old English Bulldog who now serves as the mascot for the Marine Corps Recruit Depot. MCRD appointed the dog Friday, to help boost morale, and recruitment numbers.

This ceremony was the culmination of 13 weeks of training where 286 new Marines graduated.

Private Bruno is named after Major General Bruno. Bruno Hochmuth was the Commanding General of MCRD from 1963 to 1967. He died during the Vietnam war. His daughter says he would welcome this honor.

"He was a deeply deeply caring person. My dad did what he loved, and he loved being a Marine," Lynn Gongemi said.

General Hochmuth was awarded the Distinguished Service Medal, the Legion of Merit with Combat Valor, the Navy Commendation Medal and the Purple Heart with Gold Star.

"We love supporting history and we want people to know more about the heroes, that not everyone knows as a household name," Corporal Tyler Abbott said.

The recruits will follow in his footsteps and become part of the few and the proud.

"I felt so much pride, and confidence, and had a group of people that I belonged to. I love when people get to come out and see the transformation, because it's changing lives here," Corporal Grace Kindred said.

As they step up to serve, Private Bruno will be by their side. His responsibilities include graduations, family days, motivational runs, VIP tours and visits.