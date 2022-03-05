MCRD celebrates 100 years in San Diego

Marines are showcasing their honor and pride.

SAN DIEGO — The Marine Corps encourages every recruit to have honor, courage and commitment and that was exemplified Saturday.

The Marine Corps Battle Color Detachment performed on the Parade Deck of the Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) as they celebrate 100 years as a landmark in San Diego.

The Detachment includes units from Marine Barracks Washington D.C., the U.S. Marine Drum and Bugle Corps, the Silent Drill Platoon and the Marine Corps Color Guard.

A part of the 130 Marine unit is Lance Corporal Brandon Delacruz who is from Washington D.C.

"This is my first year on the Marine Corps and first year on the Platoon. It's not about me, it's about people to the left and right of me. Becoming a part of this Platoon is not easy," said LCpl Delacruz.

The Marines first made their presence known in San Diego from 1915-1917. In March 1919, the Depot was established in what makes the iconic yellow buildings to this day.

"It's kind of surreal. You are in the crowd watching them do their thing. You can tell it is a lot of hours and practice into what they do. To see them come down and meet them is always an amazing experience as well," said Cpt. Mnamdi Uzoma who was a spectator at the event.

The Silent Drill Platoon is a 24-man rifle unit that performs military movements without any verbal cadence or commands.

Marines are showcasing their honor and pride as the Color Guard displays the Marine Corps’ illustrious warfighting history.

The Battle Color Detachment appears in hundreds of ceremonies annually around the globe.