'Means so much to me' | Hillcrest shows off its San Diego Pride

”It wasn’t easy to get to this point, but I wouldn’t change it for anything," said one attendee.

SAN DIEGO — After more than two years without a typical Pride Parade and Festival, San Diego's LGBTQIA+ community marched Sunday from Balboa Park to Hillcrest to mark the first weekend of Pride.

“It gave us an opportunity to get people together," said Jen Labarbera of San Diego Pride. "People are so hungry for that.”

The event attracted locals and tourists alike.

"I got a little choked up because it was just so beautiful," said Erin Stacey, an attendee that also helped organize Pride events in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.



Community members protested in the streets, called for passage of the Equality Act, carried signs calling for action and waved LGBTQIA+ Pride flags, according to Alex Villafuerte of San Diego LGBT Pride.



The crowd size was estimated at around 10,000 to 15,000 people, said Villafuerte. However, the San Diego Police Department estimated that around 3,000 people attended the march on Sunday.



At the end of the march, rally cries called on elected officials, faith leaders and organizations to pass the Equality Act, which would provide anti-discrimination protections for LGBTQIA+ people across areas such as employment, housing, credit, education, public spaces and services, federally funded programs and jury service.

While the event is considered celebratory, some people said that doesn't necessarily mean it needs to be a party with drinking.

”A lot of people like going out drinking and think that’s what it’s all about, but it’s not," said Ian Way, who said he enjoys attending these events sober. "You can have pride without any sort of drinking.”

One attendee, Charlie is from rural Washington state, but relocated to Coronado with family.

”I had a lot of rough times trying to figure out who I was," said Charlie.