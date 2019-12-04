SAN DIEGO — As more measles cases are reported across the country, there are concerns about the number of California parents getting medical exemptions to avoid vaccinating their children.



Since a law was passed that limits the ability of parents to get exemptions based on personal beliefs, the number of children granted medical exemptions from vaccinations has tripled in San Diego.



Now, one doctor has caught the attention of the school district.



Since 2015, the San Diego Unified School District has approved 486 medical exemptions from vaccines. According to data provided by the district, South Park doctor, Dr. Tara Zandvliet has issued a third of those exemptions.



On her website she writes that she believes in vaccines for children, but also writes, “I believe in talking to parents about the necessity of some of the less essential vaccines, and I often suggest an alternative vaccine schedule based on individual circumstances.”

As the measles outbreak continues to grow across the country, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio called it a public health emergency. Further, the mayor announced unvaccinated people in high-risk Brooklyn zip codes must get immunized or pay a fine.



The New York Health commissioner confirmed eight children have measles in Westchester County, just north of the city.



Some schools in Washington state have banned hundreds of unvaccinated students from class and school events during an outbreak there.



Here in San Diego, the San Diego Unified School District told News 8 it is concerned over the number of medical exemptions issued for vaccines.



In a statement a spokesperson wrote:



The San Diego Unified School District has been diligently tracking medical exemptions, and has noticed some physicians issuing exemptions that appear to be excessively frequent and based on criteria that are not aligned with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The district’s physician has raised concerns about this trend with legislators and local chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, among other medical professionals.



Under the law, school districts may not override medical exemptions issued by a doctor.



Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez has sponsored legislation to make it much harder to get a medical exemption. News 8 reached out to Dr. Zand-Fleet for an interview but did not get a response.



California is one of three states that bans vaccine exemptions based on personal or religious beliefs for public and private school students.