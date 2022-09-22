Measure U: $3.2 billion bond measure for San Diego Unified on the ballot

The district says the money would be used to improve safety precautions and to continue renovating its schools.

SAN DIEGO — This November, many of you will see a $3.2 billion bond measure for San Diego Unified on your ballot. The district says the money would be used for safety precautions and to continue renovating its schools.

San Diego Unified has more than 200 campuses and the average age of most buildings is more than 50-years-old.

Measure U would pay for roof repairs, plumbing, fixing air conditioners and removing asbestos from walls.

"What Measure U was talking about were things I could see helping my school directly," said Ali DeBoer, the Associated Student Body President at San Diego High School.

The money will allow for more security features like cameras, fencing and lighting.

"I think safety and security should be the main priority with some of the scary school things that have been happening," said mother Savannah Ryan.

If this bond sounds familiar it's because it's an extension of the district wide property tax of 6 cents per $100.

"The voters have consistently approved our measures every time we come to them because they understand the importance," said Board of Education Trustee Richard Barrera

For people who are paying property taxes, you will continue paying the same amount.

"You can never really go wrong with putting more money towards schools. It's funding the education of our youth. I feel like it's reiterated everywhere that the youth are our future and that's true," DeBoer said.

There’s also exciting news for teachers and staff. More than $200 million of the bond would help build affordable housing for employees.

The San Diego Education Association said San Diego Unified would be the first district in the county to offer employee housing.

Election day is Nov. 8 and ballots will begin to go out to registered voters on Oct 8.