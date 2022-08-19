Medical board disciplines San Diego doctor for signing COVID vaccine exemptions to patients he never treated

Dr. Brian First signed exemption letters for an 8-year-old and 6-year-old and later admitted they were never his patients

SAN DIEGO — The California Medical Board has disciplined San Diego doctor, Brian First, for signing COVID vaccine exemptions for two children who were not his patients.

According to medical board documents, First must undergo a 60-day professional ethics course and reimburse the state $6,200 for investigating the issue.

The medical board investigation said First, who practices at a Sharp Healthcare Senior Health Center, signed exemptions for an 8-year-old and a 6-year-old despite the fact that he "specializes in internal medicine and endocrinology and only treats adult patients," reads the documents.

During the board's investigation, First said that he signed the exemptions for a friend's two children.

According to the medical board documents, First said the two young children should be exempt from "all CDC-recommended vaccines 'until more complete immunological testing can be done" in addition to issues with the family's medical history.

As stated in the board's accusation, "[First] said that he used a vaccination exemption letter previously written by another treatment provider for the patients changed the wording a little, and signed it. [He] admitted that he never saw or examined [the children]."

In a brief statement, First told CBS 8 that he "did a favor for a friend who had legitimate concerns about the safety of the vaccines."

For a number of years, parents throughout San Diego County and the country have rallied against vaccine mandates. The COVID vaccine mandate only increased the opposition, and resulted in a number of lawsuits including one against San Diego Unified which continues to make its way through the courts.

