Meet San Diego's new Director of Homeless Strategies and Solutions, Hafsa Kaka

SAN DIEGO — San Diego has a new woman in charge to address the growing homeless crisis in the city. Mayor Todd Gloria selected Hafsa Kaka who brings a wealth of experience dealing with homelessness through Southern California.

"I am very excited, this is something that I've been passionate about homeless services for many years. [I have a] Masters in Social Work. I've always been about social work and social justice," said Kaka.

Kaka is the new Director of Homeless Strategies and Solutions and said she’s ready to make change happen.

Hafsa has experience throughout Southern California, recently in Riverside.

Hafsa said her decision to come to San Diego was because of the foundation Mayor Todd Gloria has created since being sworn in last December.

"I recognize San Diegans are frustrated," said the Mayor.

Last month, the mayor kicked off a month-long "concentrated effort" to connect homeless residents to shelters.

Four hundred and seventy people went into housing and he said if San Diego can do that in one zip code, it can be done on a greater scale.

"It's telling of what we can do, with a focused ongoing effort on this issue. It's not one and done. It's a go-forward effort," said Gloria.

Gloria said "Safe Haven" shelters will be the next phase, a higher level of service shelters that will have much more resources.

A very warm welcome goes out to Hafsa Kaka, who is joining the ongoing mission of @pathpartners to #endhomelessness When we build community, we end #homelessness https://t.co/nTNYHJmcI6 — Housing4theHomeless (H4H) (@Housing4Hmless) August 10, 2021

We want to welcome Hafsa Kaka to San Diego! Today is her first day on the job as Director of the Homelessness Strategies and Solutions Department, with a goal of ending chronic homelessness in our City. https://t.co/8N2WJCUpnH pic.twitter.com/a3EsgVb2Dd — City of San Diego (@CityofSanDiego) August 9, 2021