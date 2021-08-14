'Meet the Breeds' of the American Kennel Club comes to San Diego

Dogs of all shapes and sizes will be in the Convention Center this weekend

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — From the extra small, to the XXL. Man's best friend sure does come in many shapes and sizes.

Hundreds of dogs, with breeds from around the world are showing off this weekend in San Diego.

This weekend, the American Kennel Club is hosting "Meet the Breeds" at the Convention Center.

Local Handlers bringing current or former show dogs for the public to pet and understand on a deeper level, what makes that breed unique.

Brandi Hunter-Munden of the AKC says it’s a great opportunity to find what you want in your next best friend

"You get to talk to some of the experts about what dog breeds are like, what it's like to live with those breeds," said Hunter-Munden. "It is a really good place to find out what kind of dog you want to fit into your lifestyle."

Meet the Breeds is one of the first major in-person events at the Convention Center since the pandemic. For extra precaution, masks were required throughout the show.