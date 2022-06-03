The heroes behind the flowers at the Carlsbad Flower Fields

Many have been exploding social media with their Flower Field photos, but as you post your pictures keep in mind the heroes who are behind harvesting.

CARLSBAD, Calif. — It was the first weekend at the Carlsbad Flower Fields and dozens of San Diegans and tourists did not hold back on pictures. From one flower field to another, many posed in front of the colorful ranunculus flowers. Visitors were able to capture the beauty of 700 million blooming flowers.

“I think they smell good and I like the colors,” said Logan Williams, a five year old who had posed with his mom for a picture in front of the Flower Fields.

Others enjoyed some old and new attractions, like blueberry picking.

“I love it, it’s beautiful. Picking up blueberries is fun, they loved it. It's a great family attraction," said Logan’s mother.

However, while many enjoy their walk through the colorful fields, others continue to harvest.

“We have to cut the flowers, make sure they are in good condition and we make them into a bouquet,” Moises Morales, a migrant worker form Oaxaca, who is one of many fieldworkers who has helped harvest for over 20 years. He explains that they have to cut the flowers and make sure they are in good condition to finally make them into a bouquet.

Morales says the blooming season is his favorite, because he gets to see the hard work he and other workers have put in to help the flowers blossom.

Adding that workers help in any way they can, even digging up a walkway for tourists to enjoy a closer look at the flowers.

They also thank the owners of the ranch for letting them have a part in making this scenery happen.

"Well the flower fields have been planted on this hillside for about 40 years, before that it was poinsettia, poinsettia were known as cut flowers,” said the General Manager of the flower fields, Fred Clark.

With the help of heavy rainfall, sunshine and these hard working men and women, this season’s flower crop already has a spectacular view for many to enjoy.

“What I always say is pay your taxes, and then come to the flower fields,” said Clark.

The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch

Hours: Opens Tuesday and runs through May 8. Hours, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily

Where: 5704 Paseo Del Norte, Carlsbad

Tickets: $22, adults; $20, seniors 60 and over; $10, children ages 3 to 10; free, children 2 and under.