Emergency meeting called by San Diego Board of Supervisors to urge Nathan Fletcher to resign immediately

San Diego County's Board of Supervisors announced that an emergency meeting was scheduled in which the board would urge Nathan Fletcher to resign.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County's Board of Supervisors announced Sunday night that an emergency meeting was scheduled for Tuesday in which the board would urge Nathan Fletcher to resign immediately.

Supervisor Jim Desmond released a statement calling for the immediate resignation of Nathan Fletcher after a whirlwind of allegations, alcohol abuse, and marital issues was announced against and by Fletcher himself.

Supervisor Desmond said Nathan Fletcher is undeserving of receiving any further taxpayer funds and was a letdown to his constituents.

"While the Board of Supervisors does not have the ultimate power to remove Mr. Fletcher, this resolution will serve as a powerful statement for him to resign. Mr. Fletcher has let his constituents down and should no longer receive taxpayer funds," the statement read.

Supervisor Jim Desmond said, "I am committed to working through the process of filling his seat efficiently and effectively for the District 4 community. Also, given these circumstances, the search for a new Chief Administrative Officer should be restarted without input from Mr. Fletcher. This is an important decision for the future of San Diego County, and he should not have any input in future decision-making."

San Diegans were encouraged to attend Tuesday's board meeting to voice their opinion.

The meeting was scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. at the County Administration Center located at 1600 Pacific Highway, Room 310 (Third Floor), San Diego, CA 92101.

Additional details to provide comments during the meeting and watch options are available here.