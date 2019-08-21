CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A car controversy continues in Chula Vista as Eastlake Trails homeowner’s association cracks down on a little-known rule requiring cars be parked in garages.

“We are a family of four. Four of us park. We have three cars and it would be a big pain in the neck to pull our cars out every time [and] have to ask someone to pull their cars out,” said Rosie Snider, an Eastlake resident.

The biggest complaint from residents is the fact the board said it can perform inspections to ensure compliance.

Residents are upset over the rule, which is not a new rule, but on Tuesday they made their voices heard at a meeting.

According to the rule, if residents have a two-car garage, two cars would need to take up the two spots in the garage before residents can park in the driveway or on the street.

The HOA has not detailed what the punishment will be if residents continue to park in their driveways.

“I come from the Midwest. Everybody had a basement there and that is where we did our storage. Out here, a lot of people use a portion of their two- or three-car garage as storage due to no basement. The bylaws do not take that into account, they should,” said Loren Hanfgarn, an Eastlake resident.

The HOA rule is a common one nationwide.

Official statement from the Board President of the EastLake III Community Association:

"The EastLake III Community Association Board of Directors distributed proposed updates to the Community Association Handbook for homeowner review and comment. During the 28-day review period, numerous comments and recommendations were received and will be reviewed by the Board and used to make an informed decision at the next Board of Directors meeting on August 20, 2019. All proposed updates were reviewed by the Association’s legal counsel and are in compliance with the EastLake III Covenants, Conditions & Restrictions (CC&Rs) and California law. There is no new policy being implemented with regards to parking."