Sheriffs: Mega batteries stolen from Valley Center Energy Storage could explode or catch fire

San Diego Sheriff's warned thieves and potential buyers that stolen lithium-ion batteries from Valley Center Energy Storage could catch fire or explode.

VALLEY CENTER, Calif. — San Diego Sheriff's Department warned the public that stolen lithium-ion batteries from a Valley Center storage unit could explode or catch fire.

"From late December 2022 through January 2023, detectives say more than 100 LG Lithium Power Cell Batteries (valued at around $3,000) were stolen from the Valley Center Energy Storage Facility," San Diego Sheriff's Department shared in a press release.

Detectives from San Diego Sheriff's Valley Center substation asked for the public's help solving the string of "utility-grade" battery thefts and urged anyone with the batteries not to connect or attempt to operate them.

"The batteries should only be operated in a commercial facility and require several external design parameters to operate safely. The batteries must have a system to monitor current, voltage, temperature, and other conditions. They require strict environmental conditions to maintain temperature parameters and a water-cooling system in an overheating emergency," deputies said.

The stolen batteries were further detailed as JH4-P LG NMC lithium-ion batteries, which are about 3.5 feet by 1.5 feet, are around 4.5 inches thick, and are not intended for commercial or personal use.

No suspects have yet to be identified in the thefts.

Anyone with unauthorized access to the batteries is strongly urged to avoid connecting them.

Anyone who may have purchased a stolen battery form or has information regarding these thefts was asked to call the Valley Center Sheriff's Substation at (760) 751-4400.

If you wish to remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers tip line at (888) 580-8477. You may be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information that leads to a felony arrest.