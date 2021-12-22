Mega Disney-inspired holiday decorations at Chula Vista home

A Navy veteran turned social media influencer decked out her Eastlake home as a Disney winter wonderland.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The battle for the best holiday light show is on in South Bay San Diego where a strong contender is going with a Disney-inspired style.

Social media influencer, Kayla Freitas and her team of elves start decorating on Halloween night and each day you can see how her home comes to life through her Tiktok videos called "25 days of Christmas."

From the street, Kayla’s home looks like any Eastlake house.

“We are at my crazy house checking out all the Christmas decorations,” said Freitas.

Once you step foot on her porch, the spirit of Christmas comes alive in the Disney-themed yard.

“We rolled out the red carpet for anybody coming to check it out,” said Freitas.

Mickey and Minnie, Santa, The Grinch, Jack and Sally line the red carpet.

“They are animatronic but they are sleepy right now,” said Freitas about "The Nightmare Before Christmas" display.

There’s "Pirates of the Caribbean" in the sandbox and when you walk into the backyard there’s a new addition next to the Disneyland castle.

“Twenty-two foot 'It's a Small World' in our backyard. It's crazy,” said Freitas.

The ode to the classic Disney ride was built by her mother’s boyfriend known as Handy Randy.

“He had did everything, handmade, painted it, all from his noggin because he's never been to Disneyland,” said Freitas.

The structure was inspired by her daughter's first visit to Disneyland.

“She was singing, ‘It's a Small World After All,’ months after,” said Freitas.

At night the yard really comes to life. The inside of her home is just as decked out with a train set, four Christmas trees, The Grinch and Santa.

Freitas says the mega holiday decor only started two years ago.

“We've always been big kids so we always have been big decorators but we started doing it for social media in 2019,” said Freitas.

The Navy veteran is now a full-time social media influencer with more than a million followers.

“It just keeps getting bigger every year because my audience is like 'what are we going to do this year?' OK, so we have to do something crazy and big this year and every year it just gets bigger,” said Freitas.

Freitas said they started putting up the decor on Halloween night. Her favorite decoration is the "It’s a Small World."

“It would be this bad boy. He's new,” said Freitas.

This year she added a twist with 25 Days of Christmas content on TikTok.

Her home is not open to the public but the mom of two has plenty of content.

“Letting your imagination go. Even though you're an adult you can still have fun with it,” said Freitas.

And have fun playing in a make-believe winter wonderland.

“Every year it just keeps getting bigger and it brings so much joy we really love doing it,” said Freitas.

Kayla said it will take about two weeks to tear down and to make room in storage. They sell items but save their favorites.