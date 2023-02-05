Melanie Barcenas, 15, makes history in debut with San Diego Wave FC

The Clairemont native shattered records becoming the youngest-ever contracted NWSL player, and also the first youth homegrown player in league history.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — One of the newest stars to join the San Diego Wave FC made history on April 30, becoming the youngest player to hit the field in National Women's Soccer League history.

In front of a hometown crowd against Orlando Pride at Snapdragon Stadium, homegrown Melanie Barcenas made her historic San Diego Wave debut.

With the substitution in the 71st minute, Wave forward, Barcenas, became the youngest player to ever appear in an NWSL match at 15 years and 177 days old.

Barcenas is also the first youth homegrown player in NWSL history.

The history making soccer player is a San Diego native from Clairemont, and spent her youth career playing for San Diego Surf.

Barcenas is no stranger to breaking records, in 2022 she became the first high school player to sign a name, image and likeness (NIL) deal with Nike.

“I’m very excited to sign my first professional contract with my hometown team, San Diego Wave,” said Barcenas after the March 21 announcement of her signing. “It’s been a dream of mine to not just play in the NWSL but to have the opportunity to represent this city since the announcement of the Wave last year. I know I am young, but the team and coaching staff have been amazing, and I look forward to learning from them every day as I continue to develop.”

Melanie Barcenas making her NWSL debut.



The youngest player in NWSL history! pic.twitter.com/Bc6H9lOXzK — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) April 30, 2023

WATCH RELATED: San Diego Wave advances to semifinals after defeating Chicago Red Stars at Snapdragon Stadium (Oct. 2022).

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET CBS 8:

ADD THE CBS8+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE Roku | Amazon Fire

DOWNLOAD THE CBS 8 MOBILE APP | iPhone | Android