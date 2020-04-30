Memo says California governor will order all beaches closed

In San Diego, gatherings, boating and group activities are not permitted, and boardwalks, piers and parking lots are closed.

LOS ANGELES — A memo sent to California police chiefs says Gov. Gavin Newsom will order all beaches and state parks closed starting Friday to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The California Police Chiefs Association sent the bulletin to its members Wednesday evening. Association President Eric Nuñez said it was sent to give chiefs time to plan ahead of Newsom’s expected announcement Thursday.

Most state parks already are closed and many communities have shut their beaches. But some of those open in Ventura and Orange counties attracted large crowds last weekend, drawing Newsom's ire.

"Those images are an example of what not to see, ... what not to do if we're going to make the meaningful progress that we've made in the last few weeks extend into the next number of weeks," Newsom said. "The reality is we are just a few weeks away, not months away, from making measurable and meaningful changes to our stay-at-home order.

Several municipalities in San Diego County reopened their beaches to limited use on Monday. Recreational activities such as running and swimming.

In San Diego, gatherings, boating and group activities are not permitted, and boardwalks, piers and parking lots are closed.

"We do not want to give back the gains that we have sacrificed so hard (for)," Faulconer said. "We do not want to see the beaches crowded. That's what led to their closure in the first place."