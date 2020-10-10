Family fears memorial for mother and daughter killed by wrong-way driver will be removed

Dominic made crosses and planted flowers in memory of his mom Aileen and 12-year-old sister Aryana, both killed by a wrong-way driver on the 805 freeway in Aug 2019.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, California — The family of a mother and daughter killed by a wrong-way driver two years ago is dealing with even more heartbreak after they say a CHP officer ordered them to leave a memorial they set up along the 805 freeway.

Aileen and Aryana Pizarro died in August 2019. Every week since then, their loved ones visit a roadside memorial in their honor.

That's where Dominic Pizarro said he was told to leave by a passing CHP officer. Now, he fears the memorial will be left in disarray or be taken down.

"This is our way of showing people they're not forgotten. They're still there," Dominic said.

For Dominic, life has never been the same since his mom Aileen and 12-year-old sister Aryana were killed by a wrong-way driver.

“They were the two girls in the family and to lose both of them, that was the heart and the soul of the family to each of us,” he said.

Following the crash, Dominic and his loved ones set up a roadside memorial along the 805 freeway near the spot of the crash. They made crosses, planted flowers, even placed lights in the shape of a heart.

"We've had friends drop flowers. We've had strangers hook their horns," Dominic said. "Yesterday, we had a woman pull over and help us pick up trash on her way to work."

Dominic and his family visited the site Thursday as they often do, to replant flowers and ensure the memorial stays in good condition.

But, while there, Dominic said a CHP officer drove by, using his loudspeaker to give them this message, "'Hey! Gotta get going, can't be here, can't be doing this.' It was just this loud robotic kinda voice that shook us."

Dominic said he's never had an issue coming here before, claiming the officer came across as cold.

Dominic and his family left without having cleaned up the memorial the way they had hoped. Now, he's worried it may stay like this unless they're given permission to continue with its upkeep.

News 8 reached out to the CHP to hear what they had to say about the incident.

Officer Jake Sanchez told News 8, "I obviously sympathize with him and his family but our job is to make sure they're safe."

Officer Sanchez said the officer who responded did so after receiving a call about cars on the side of the freeway and had no idea the circumstances behind it. According to that officer, after using the loudspeaker, he did get out of his car and speak to at least one of the family members there.

Regardless, Officer Sanchez said it's illegal to place things on the side of the road. It's also dangerous for not only Dominic and his family, but for drivers whose attention might be diverted.

"We have to be cautious and protect everybody," Sanchez said.

The CHP said they will not remove the memorial. That decision is up to Cal Trans.