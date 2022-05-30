Memorial Day events across San Diego

A Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony for those who have fallen will be held at 9 a.m. on Monday, May 30 on USS Midway's flight deck.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The USS Midway Museum will commemorate Memorial Day 2022 with various shipboard activities and exhibits to thank and honor those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our nation.

A Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony for those who have fallen wearing the uniform of the country will be held at 9 a.m. on Monday, May 30 on Midway's flight deck.

It will feature guest speakers from the U.S. Navy and the city of San Diego. The ceremony is open to the public.

EVENTS HAPPENING IN SAN DIEGO:

North Park:

What: 30th on 30th Memorial Day

30th on 30th Memorial Day When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Where: The event features live performances and business specials along 30th Street.

The event features live performances and business specials along 30th Street. Find out more

El Cajon:

What: Memorial Day Patio Party

Memorial Day Patio Party When: 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Where: El Cajon Elks Lodge, 1400 E Washington Ave.

El Cajon Elks Lodge, 1400 E Washington Ave. Find out more

Oceanside:

What: Annual Memorial Day remembrance

Annual Memorial Day remembrance When: 11 a.m.

11 a.m. Where: Eternal Hills, 1999 El Camino Real

Eternal Hills, 1999 El Camino Real Find out more

Solana Beach:

What: Memorial Day ceremony

Memorial Day ceremony When: 11 a.m. to noon

11 a.m. to noon Where: La Colonia Park Veterans Honor Courtyard, 715 Valley Avenue.

La Colonia Park Veterans Honor Courtyard, 715 Valley Avenue. Find out more