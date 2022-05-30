Memorial Day events across San Diego

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The USS Midway Museum will commemorate Memorial Day 2022 with various shipboard activities and exhibits to thank and honor those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our nation.
A Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony for those who have fallen wearing the uniform of the country will be held at 9 a.m. on Monday, May 30 on Midway's flight deck.
It will feature guest speakers from the U.S. Navy and the city of San Diego. The ceremony is open to the public.
EVENTS HAPPENING IN SAN DIEGO:
North Park:
- What: 30th on 30th Memorial Day
- When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Where: The event features live performances and business specials along 30th Street.
El Cajon:
- What: Memorial Day Patio Party
- When: 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Where: El Cajon Elks Lodge, 1400 E Washington Ave.
Oceanside:
- What: Annual Memorial Day remembrance
- When: 11 a.m.
- Where: Eternal Hills, 1999 El Camino Real
Solana Beach:
- What: Memorial Day ceremony
- When: 11 a.m. to noon
- Where: La Colonia Park Veterans Honor Courtyard, 715 Valley Avenue.
