San Diego police and lifeguards urge safety this Memorial Day weekend

SAN DIEGO — San Diego beaches are expected to be very busy this Memorial Day weekend.

"Let’s be good San Diegans and let’s make sure we’re showing off the best of our city," said Mayor Todd Gloria. "I think after the last two years, we deserve to have a nice, wonderful Memorial Day weekend."

During Memorial Day weekend in 2020, not only were the boardwalk and parking lots closed at area beaches, but you couldn't sit on the sand. Now, none of those rules apply. So, for lifeguards and police, that means all hands are on deck.

Friday morning Mayor Gloria, San Diego Police and San Diego Lifeguards held a news conference in Mission Bay urging people to have fun, but to also be careful.

"We will have police officers both in uniform and in plain clothes making sure our beaches are safe," said Captain Scott Wahl of SDPD.

Law enforcement and lifeguards will be working extended hours.

Some of the rules and regulations to keep in mind:

Anyone 45 years and younger will need a California boater card to operate a vessel

All kids under 13 must wear a life jacket if they're out on the water in a vessel

Glass and alcohol are not allowed on the beach or in park areas

San Diego Lifeguards have a new tool to help protect the public. The department has Triton, a new $1.3 million dollar fire boat, that it says will help them respond to water emergencies quickly. According to the department, it's the first vessel in the San Diego area that can deliver foam for fighting fires in the water.

AAA expects a 60% jump in travel over Memorial Day last year despite higher prices for airline tickets, gasoline and hotels.