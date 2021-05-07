Memorial grows for two little boys killed in Chula Vista house fire

Neighbors and community members continue to show their support with flowers and toys for the family of two little boys killed in a house fire in Chula Vista.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Bringing a couple of teddy bears and some toy dinosaurs for the 4 and 5-year-old brothers killed in a Chula Vista house fire on Thursday, Jennifer Griggs says she wanted to show her support as she would sometimes see the little boys playing in their cul-de-sac.

“It's just so sad but the two little boys are gone, you know they were real tiny little guys and really cute,” said Griggs, whose boyfriend owns the neighboring home.

Chula Vista Fire Department got the call of flames breaking out at the two-story home on Coralwood Court in Chula Vista around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

Neighbors could hear screams as the father went back inside frantically trying to get his two little boys out of the house.

"I just heard him when he was screaming for help, help, help. By the time I got my hose and got up to the backyard of my gate, my neighbor told me that already he saw the fireman pulling out the children," said Michael Becera, who lives behind the family’s house.

On a GoFundMe page set up for the victims, an update is posted regarding the father Jesus Suro’s condition that reads: “Jesus was released from the hospital with an armful of stitches and burns on his head, arms and hands, in addition to smoke inhalation. A smoke alarm went off less than an hour after Jesus had checked on the boys for the last time before bed. Smoke was everywhere. The power was out. The smoke in the house created a black-out."

The father's GoFundMe note added, “The heat was already intense, inhibiting countless desperate attempts to get around the fire and reach the boys through any means necessary.”

The boy's father works for Avondale Elementary school in Lemon Grove where one of the boys attended school. David Feliciano, the La Mesa Spring Valley Schools superintendent released a statement that said in part, “We extend our deepest sympathies and all of our love to the family."

Throughout the night and the day, there was an outpouring of support at the memorial set up in the now burned family home driveway.

Griggs said, "It's wonderful that people in the community are doing that. There are people out there who still feel other people's hurt. My prayers are with you, I just feel for those little boys and for the family, it is all very sad."

Chula Vista Fire investigator have not released a cause for the fire.