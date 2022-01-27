Memorial held for San Diego police officer Gary Bowen

Officer Bowen had been an officer for the San Diego Police Department for more than two decades.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A memorial is being held Thursday for San Diego police officer Gary Bowen. Officer Bowen passed away suddenly on January 12 after medical complications, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Officer Bowen had been an officer for the San Diego Police Department for more than two decades, SDPD said.

Bowen was hired as a Police Recruit on April 13, 1998. At the time of his passing, he was assigned to the Neighborhood Policing Division's Homeless Outreach (HOT) and served on the SDPD Honor Guard.

Officer Bowen previously worked patrol at Northeastern, Central and Western Division. He also worked the Broadway Front Counter, Domestic Violence Investigations and Sex Crimes Investigations in an administrative capacity. He received four Commanding Officer Citations and two Exceptional Performance Citations.

Officer Bowen was also a talented sketch artist. The San Diego Union-Tribune published a "Somebody You Should Know" profile on Officer Bowen in 2019.