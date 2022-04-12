Two men believed to be migrants suffering symptoms of hypothermia rescued from Sunset Cliffs

Lifeguards rescued two men from a rocky ledge of Sunset Cliffs wearing life vests and suffering from symptoms of hypothermia, Lt. Clark said.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Lifeguards and other officials were called to Sunset Cliffs early Sunday morning to rescue two men believed to have entered the United States illegally.

Lifeguards with the City of San Diego and Coast Guard officials responded to a cave in the Sunset Cliffs area around 7:15 a.m. to rescue two men trapped on a rocky surface near a Sunset Cliffs cave, according to Marine Safety Lieutenant Brian Clark with San Diego Fire-Rescue Lifeguards.

Coast Guard officials asked San Diego Lifeguards for assistance with the rescue as the two men were too close to shore for their boat to approach them.

Lifeguards rescued two men wearing life vests and suffering from symptoms of hypothermia, Lt. Clark said.

The two men were treated at local lifeguard headquarters while U.S. Customs and Border Protection waited nearby.

It’s unknown how the men wound up on a rocky ledge of Sunset Cliffs or where exactly they came from, according to Lt. Clark.

An investigation is underway.