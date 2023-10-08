Several men taken into custody offshore of Solana Beach

The United States Coast Guard detained approximately 14 men who were found on a seemingly disabled boat off the coast of Solana Beach.

SAN DIEGO — Several men were detained offshore Solana Beach after authorities discovered them hiding in a boat reported to authorities as "capsized" Thursday afternoon.

San Diego Sheriff's Department told CBS 8 that authorities received a call around 10:56 a.m. with reports that a boat had capsized about 150 to 300 yards off the shore of Solana Beach, just adjacent to Fletcher Cove Beach.

A United States Coast Guard Special Purpose Craft and San Diego Lifeguards on smaller boats and jet skis responded to the scene.

Video from Chopper 8 showed authorities examining the boat and circling it in the water until the U.S. Coast Guard approached about 15 minutes later.

Several men emerged from the boat's hull, were transferred onto the U.S. Coast Guard vessel, searched, and detained.

San Diego Sheriff's Department said the initial witness reported seeing 12 to 13 men in distress, but authorities have yet to confirm an exact number.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said they responded to detain about 14 people.

A CBS 8 photojournalist waiting on the shoreline for the boat to be tugged in said U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents were parked alongside Solana Beach and Encinitas Fire Department trucks who had also responded to the call for help.

It's unknown where the boat originated from or if any crime was committed at this time.

The situation is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.