Mentors Needed: San Diego nonprofit looking for people to guide foster kids headed to college

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Being in foster care is already challenging enough for most kids and so a San Diego nonprofit organization is reaching out in search of more mentors to help foster children as they head off to college.

News 8's LaMonica Peters talked to one young woman with the Promises 2 Kids organization who said having someone to help guide her has had the greatest impact on her life as a college student.

Alleen Escobar joined Promises 2 Kids at 16 years old while in foster care and said she had no intention of going to college. The group assigned her a mentor. Now she’s 22 and a double major at San Diego State University.

“I didn’t want to go to college. I didn’t think I was college material. I was like, 'I don’t know if it’s for me,' to be honest,” said Alleen Escobar, an SDSU Student and former foster care youth.

Escobar said she’s thriving as an SDSU college student now and she credits her mentor with helping her along the way. Escobar has been guided by Rachael Estrada for the last three years as a Guardian Scholar, a program created by Promises 2 Kids to help foster kids adjust to college life.

“I thought it was important to have a connection with the community especially the cross-cultural community that exists here in San Diego,” said Rachael Estrada, a Mentor with Promises 2 Kids.

Escobar said having a mentor like Estrada who also speaks Spanish is helpful and comforting. Promises 2 Kids is now recruiting more mentors who are Latinx and Black to meet the needs of the children, partnering foster kids with people they can also bond with culturally in their communities

“My mentor Rachael - she chose to listen to me, to be there for me and it’s important because as I said before, we need that connection. That cultural connection,” Escobar said.

Promises 2 Kids reports that 83% of its Guardian Scholars are staying in college and graduating. Estrada said being a mentor to Escobar has been just as rewarding for her.

“I just saw this shining, young woman who was looking for purpose in her life and taking control. Finding direction, taking herself out of situations and putting herself in better ones,” Estrada said.