Mexican resorts offer free onsite COVID-19 testing to ease new travel requirements

SAN DIEGO — With the omicron variant spreading, travelers are preparing for stricter COVID-19 testing requirements as new travel rules are now in effect. The nation's new travel policy gives travelers another thing to think about. Passengers flying into the United States are required to show a negative COVID-19 test within 24 hours before their flight into the country. This policy is regardless of one's vaccination status or nationality.

Last week, the White House banned travel from eight African countries over the omicron variant. As of now all of the cases in the U.S. have been mild but the variant is already in 17 states.

For travelers heading to the beaches south of the border, getting a COVID-19 test to return home can actually be really easy and free.

"It's really convenient," shared Marco Vázquez with The Cape Hotel in Cabos San Lucas.

He said the hotel provides free COVID-19 testing at the resort making it easy and stress-free for guests.

“Right now with the new regulations, we provide it seven days a week - the antigen test,” said Vázquez.

According to Visit Los Cabos, almost all hotels and resorts have in-house testing. Passengers traveling into the U.S. must show proof of a rapid test, indicating it is a NAAT or antigen test. If you recently recovered from COVID-19 in the past 90 days, you may instead travel with documentation of recovery. This includes a letter from a licensed healthcare provider that you were cleared to travel.

“We provide the results in three or four hours,” said Vazquez.

The test must show it was issued by a laboratory, healthcare entity, or telehealth service.

"If you show a positive test, they have options to stay on property,” said Vazquez.

The Cape offers guests a discounted rate of 50% a night while in quarantine. Travel advisors suggest budgeting for that expense. This new travel requirement only applies to international air travel into the U.S. and not to land border crossings or through a seaport.