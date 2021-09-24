Mexican street corn 'Hellote' hits Chula Vista

"We put love in our corn. Our corn is not from a can. Here, anyone can experience something different from an architecture stand point to a culinary stand point."

SAN DIEGO — Manu Faves is a former architect and muralist.

"I started doing murals when I was 23 or 24 years old in Tijuana and from there it took off," said Faves.

Unfortunately, he was laid off during the start of the pandemic.

"It was very tough. It was a lot of you don’t know what's going to happen," said Faves.

That's when he decided to use artistic and branding skills to start a business.

"We saw a business opportunity," said Faves.

He collaborated with his business partner, Tony, to create Hellote in Chula Vista. They make fresh Mexican street corn cooked in corn roasting machines.

"We put love in our corn. Our corn is not from a can. Here, anyone can experience something different from an architecture standpoint to a culinary standpoint, they will definitely like something here," said Faves.

From corn on the cob to corn in the box, they even have what they call a "heart attack potato" and "monster nachos."

"Our toppings are very different. The 'OG Corn on the Cob' has butter, mayo and cheese, and hot sauce. Then we have our hot Cheetos one covered corn with chipotle dressings. Fresh roasted corn, it can't get any better than that! It’s a really cool, hip place," said Faves.