Mexico to install concrete blocks in the Vaquitas Marina's habitat to keep fishing nets out

Tiny porpoises on the brink of extinction in Baja's Sea of Cortez.

SAN DIEGO — The Mexican government is making a last-ditch effort to save the world's most endangered marine mammal in Baja's Sea of Cortez.

Only about 10 vaquita porpoises are left in the wild off the coast of San Felipe.

The Mexican plan involves installing 193 underwater cement blocks with hooks extending 11-feet upward to snag gillnets that are killing the tiny mammals.

Fishermen using gillnets to catch an illegally trafficked fish, called the totoaba, are blamed for killing off the 4-foot-long vaquita. The tiny mammals get caught in the gillnets and drown.

The underwater hooks will be installed around the perimeter of the “zero tolerance zone” just off the coast of San Felipe, an area meant to protect the vaquita porpoises.

The plan has its skeptics.

“It's an untested solution. It has been put together with very little scientific input and also very little transparency” said Andrea Crosta, executive director of Earth League International and an expert on the vaquita.

“Activities at sea are important. So, anti-poaching, removal of the nets, working with local communities, working with the fisherman, it's very important. But it's more important to investigate and destroy the totoaba trafficking networks that have been behind this tragedy for at least 10 years,” said Crosta.

Swim bladders from the totoaba fish can sell in China for tens of thousands of dollars, leading to a huge demand for illegal fishing with gillnets in the Sea of Cortez.

“The big players behind this tragedy are very important international seafood and wildlife traffickers living in Mexico City, Mexicali, and Tijuana, who are far away from the sea,” said Crosta.



“So, you can remove all the nets you want. You can put all the blocks you want. But as long as you don't also go after these important players, you will not solve anything,” Crosta said.

In China, totoaba swim bladders are made into a soup. People incorrectly believe they can treat infertility and circulation problems.

In 2017, an international team of scientists, many from San Diego, set up a base camp in San Felipe in an effort to capture several vaquita porpoises and establish a captive breeding sanctuary.

The effort failed miserably when an adult, female vaquita died, apparently from the stress of being captured. The breeding program was abruptly shut down.