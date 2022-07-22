Judge approves placement of sexually violent predator in Borrego Springs home

According to County Supervisor Jim Desmond, Martinez has been convicted four times of sexually violent acts against children under the age of 14.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — A San Diego judge approved the placement of sexually violent predator, Michael Martinez in a Borrego Springs home.

The state of California proposed placing Michael Martinez at the address of 3406 Running M Road in Borrego Springs.

According to County Supervisor Jim Desmond, Martinez has been convicted four times of sexually violent acts against children under the age of 14.

Desmond told reporters the home the judge will consider is near lots of children. He said there is limited law enforcement in the area. He also said internet and cell phone coverage is unreliable. He said it is not the right place for someone who is supposed to be supervised 24 hours a day.

A mother of two girls that live near where Martinez will be place said, "It's really sad for me in my position. A person is going to live two houses away from me and my children. It's sad because if this happens our life is going to change.”

According to Desmond, right now state hospitals make the decision of where to place sexually violent predators. County supervisors say until they have a seat at the table, they formally oppose placement of them anywhere in the county.

When asked, where should sexually violent predators be placed?

Chair Nathan Fletcher said there will never be an ideal place.

"I think the best location I've seen is a couple of trailers in the parking lot of a state prison. That's where you have best access to monitor folks, you have fewest people in the surrounding areas," said Chair Fletcher.

This is not the only sexually violent predator the state wants to place in Borrego Springs. Another hearing for 79-year-old Douglas Badger is scheduled for next month.