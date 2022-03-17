22-year-old man with autism reunited with his family

Michael Nacauili was possibly seen on the Mexico side of the San Ysidro border crossing as recently as 5 p.m. Thursday, according to SDPD.

SAN DIEGO — Update 3/17/22:

CBS 8 has learned that Michael Nacauili has been reunited with his family.

Late Friday afternoon, the SDPD reported that Nacauili had been reunited with his family after being located south of the U.S.-Mexico border.

Original story:

A 22-year-old man with autism is missing Friday.

Michael Nacauili was possibly seen on the Mexico side of the San Ysidro border crossing as recently as 5 p.m. Thursday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Nacauili is Asian. He is 5 feet, 4 inches, 160 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. He may have difficulty communicating but may respond to his name, police said.

He was last seen wearing a black "Hollister" shirt, black hoodie, gray hat with the letters "SDABA," and a Superman lanyard around his neck, police said.

Before the possible spotting near the border, Nacauili was seen near 550 W Date St.

We need your help to find Michael Nacauili. He was last seen near 550 W Date St. around 11:00 AM. Michael has autism and may have difficulty communicating but may respond to his name.

(1/3) pic.twitter.com/1PbfFS6RLq — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) March 16, 2023

Anyone with information regarding Nacauili's whereabouts was urged to call 911 immediately and reference case #23500417.