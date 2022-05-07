Midway area vehicle crash leaves 2 dead, closes roads

Rosecrans St. was closed in both directions from Kurtz St. to Midway Dr. and all east and westbound traffic on Sports Arena Blvd., per police as of 10:30 p.m. Fri.

SAN DIEGO — Two people died Saturday evening in a two-vehicle crash in San Diego's Midway area.

The crash was reported at 9:06 p.m. on Rosecrans Street at Camino Del Rio West, said San Diego police Sgt. Kevin Gibson.

Officers at the scene reported that two people died and that two vehicles overturned in the crash, Gibson said.

Rosecrans Street was closed in both directions from Kurtz Street to Midway Drive and all east and westbound traffic on Sports Arena Boulevard are shut down from East Drive to Pacific Highway, police said. Also, all southbound traffic from the I-8 and I-5 off-ramps into the Sports Arena area via Camino Del Rio West or Rosecrans are closed.

Motorists were urged to use alternate routes during the police investigation, Gibson said.