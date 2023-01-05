Hundreds of migrants detained at U.S.-Mexico border ahead of Title 42 expiration

Sunday, April 30 marked the third day a large group of migrants tried to cross into the United States.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — Border Patrol detained hundreds of migrants over the past few days with another group trying to cross into the United States Sunday.

CBS 8 crews saw what appeared to be a group of migrants lined up along the border wall from San Ysidro and are waiting to hear back from Border Patrol for more details.

Sunday was the third day a large group of migrants tried to cross into the United States. Border Patrol officials said Friday it was nearly 90 people, more than 100 Saturday morning, about 400 detained Saturday night, and another 200 migrants on Sunday.

"These are human beings and should be treated with dignity and respect. Just like many of the people here, not all but most come from migrant families," said Enrique Morones, an immigration rights activist.

Title 42 allowed the United States to quickly deport migrants seeking asylum. The public health law is set to expire next week, and border patrol agents believe this is what's causing the influx.

Immigration activists say the migrant shelters aren't able to keep up.

"The smugglers will often tell them there's room at the shelters just show up at the line and say you're claiming asylum. That's not the way it works. The shelters don't know what to do," he said.

Once Title 42 is no longer in place, border officials will follow laws created under Title 8. Which means, the U.S. will continue deporting migrants crossing illegally. Those caught could be banned from re-applying for asylum for five years.

The Department of Homeland Security says it's preparing for up to 13,000 migrants to cross the border per day once Title 42 expires.

In the meantime, Border Patrol says the San Diego sector is using all of its available resources to screen and process migrants as quickly as possible.

Title 42 is set to expire on May 11.